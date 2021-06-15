Islanders Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Game 2 Online, On TV

New York holds a 1-0 series lead

by

The Islanders and Lightning are set to square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

New York in Game 1 carried over what it did so successfully against the Boston Bruins in the second round, suffocating Tampa Bay en route to a 2-1 victory. Suddenly, the Islanders look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

Will Barry Trotz’s team claim a 2-0 series lead, or will the Lightning even things up? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Tuesday night’s game between the Islanders and Lightning:

When: Tuesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

More Hockey:

Bruins’ Cam Neely Relives Feelings Of Winning 2011 Stanley Cup
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton
Previous Article

Cam Newton Explains 2020 Struggles, ‘So Grateful’ For Second Chance
Boston Celtics at TD Garden
Next Article

NBA Rumors: Details On Celtics’ ‘Criteria’ For Next Head Coach

Picked For You

Related