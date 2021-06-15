Islanders Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Game 2 Online, On TV

The Islanders and Lightning are set to square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

New York in Game 1 carried over what it did so successfully against the Boston Bruins in the second round, suffocating Tampa Bay en route to a 2-1 victory. Suddenly, the Islanders look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

Will Barry Trotz’s team claim a 2-0 series lead, or will the Lightning even things up? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Tuesday night’s game between the Islanders and Lightning:

When: Tuesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports