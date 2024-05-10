The Boston Bruins went right into a second-round series against the Florida Panthers just 48 hours after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in an electric Game 7 victory.

Boston had the initial victory in Game 1, riding the wave of momentum from the series win over Toronto. Florida stopped that wave in Game 2, outplaying the Bruins in a 6-1 final that certainly was overshadowed by a series of late-game misconducts and an overall chippy finish.

Even if Boston’s Game 2 performance had been impacted by a tired group given the recent schedule, Jim Montgomery refused to let the Bruins off the hook.

“Florida played an excellent game,” Montgomery told reporters Friday after morning skate, per team-provided video. “Fatigue is an excuse. We’re playing for the Stanley Cup. You gotta push through whatever it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston’s “lack of forecheck” stood out as an area of concern for Montgomery as the Bruins move ahead in an even series. Both teams have earned a blowout victory and took the intensity to their opponents in the middle of the game. The Bruins have the chance to rip that momentum back on their home ice.

“I liked our team this morning,” Montgomery said. “They’re calm and focused. I think tonight the juices will get going, especially with our crowd.”

After another day off and the return home to Boston, the Bruins look to bring a refreshed energy to the ice to take back control of the series.

The Bruins and Panthers take the ice for the highly anticipated Game 3 at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.