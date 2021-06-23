Julian Edelman Busts Tom Brady’s Chops Over QB’s Putting Video

Julian Edelman rarely misses an opportunity to give his longtime quarterback a hard time.

Tom Brady on Tuesday carried out the trash talk against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the latest installment of “The Match.” In a video shared to his social media channels, Brady “showed off” his impressive short game by “drilling” three consecutive long-range putts.

The clip yielded a response from Edelman on Twitter.

“CGI really has come a long way @TomBrady,” the former New England Patriots wide receiver tweeted.

Despite the chirp, Edelman surely will be rooting for Brady on July 6 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback teams up with 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson in Big Sky.

