Julian Edelman Jokes About Tom Brady Landing Another ‘Madden’ Cover

We’re in one of the quietest periods of the NFL calendar, but that didn’t stop Tom Brady from adding yet another accolade to his football résumé.

It was revealed Thursday that Brady and fellow star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of “Madden NFL 22.” The future Hall of Famer now is a two-time “Madden” cover athlete, as he also received the honor for the 2018 edition of the popular EA Sports video game.

The announcement prompted Julian Edelman to look back on the first time Brady appeared in “Madden.” Expectations for the 2000 sixth-rounder were so low that he didn’t even have his name listed in the game.

“You’ve come a long way since ?QB N0. 12.” Edelman tweeted Thursday, coupled with a graphic of the New England Patriots’ quarterback depth on “Madden” over two decades ago.

We have a feeling Brady’s player rating for “Madden NFL 22” will be a bit higher than 57.