NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones is headed to the Titans, and the trade of the former Atlanta Falcons wideout has shifted the prices on multiple Tennessee futures.

The Titans offense adds the superstar receiver to an already impressive group of skill position players with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and fellow big-bodied receiver A.J. Brown. On paper, the Titans clearly are a better team with Jones on the roster, despite the fact their defense could still use improvements.

Tennessee’s Super Bowl prices moved from 40-to-1 to 25-to-1 after the acquisition of Jones, according to DraftKings SportsBook, as noted by The Lines. It represents quite a change as a $100 bet just got $1,500 less lucrative if the Titans hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. The Titans now possess the ninth highest odds while being tied with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.

And Tennessee’s Super Bowl odds weren’t the only futures to change either.

The Titans went from 18-to-1 to 12-to-1 to win the AFC Championships while, in the AFC South, they jumped from +130 to +110. Tennessee, who was second to win the division, is now a co-favorite to win it at +110 along with Indianapolis.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images