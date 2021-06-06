Falcons Trade Receiver Julio Jones To Titans For Multiple Draft Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (1 P.M. ET): The Falcons and Titans have agreed on the compensation in the Julio Jones trade.

Julio! Julio! Ju-li-oooo! ?



Titans Agree to Trade Terms with Falcons ? » https://t.co/EMvRhz0D30 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 6, 2021

Here are the details, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

The #Titans deal for Julio Jones:

? The #Falcons get a 2022 2nd rounder and a 2023 4th rounder.

? The #Titans get Julio Jones & a 6th rounder in 2023.

? The #Titans take on Jones? salary of $15.3M in 2021 and the rest of the deal.

? #Falcons have $7.75M in dead money this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Julio Jones reportedly is heading to the Titans.

The Atlanta Falcons plan to send the superstar receiver to Tennessee for a package including at least a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter on Sunday afternoon reported the Falcons also could receive a fifth-round pick in the deal, although compensation had not been agreed upon.

Here’s everything you need to know: