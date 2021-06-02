Memorial Tournament Picks: Odds, Course Info, Best Bets For PGA Tour

NESN Logo Sign In

The PGA Tour returns to Jack’s Place this week where things will look and feel different for the Memorial Tournament.

A year ago, Muirfield Village hosted a pair of tournaments as part of the return to golf following the Tour’s COVID-19 pause. The Memorial was played in mid-July one week after the Workday Charity Open with both tournaments taking place in Dublin, Ohio.

After Collin Morikawa tore it up to the tune of 19-under to win the Workday, crews tightened the screws to make the Memorial a far more challenging task.

This week, we’ll probably see things somewhere in between. Here’s our betting preview and picks for this week’s Memorial Tournament.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Jon Rahm (9-under)

THE COURSE — Muirfield Village Golf Club

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,543 yards

Rahm comes back looking to defend his crown after holding on for an exciting Sunday finish a year ago. The Spaniard shot a 3-over 75 on the final day but was able to hold off his friend (and Zurich Challenge partner) Ryan Palmer to claim the trophy. That 3-over was, of course, affected by the two-stroke penalty he ultimately was assessed on a memorable hole-out on the 16th hole.