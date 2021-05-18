PGA Championship Betting Preview: Odds, Best Bets, Course Breakdown

— McIlroy moved to the betting favorite after winning the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago.

— Johnson is back after missing last week’s Byron Nelson with a supposed knee injury. He also was spotted doing back flips off a yacht recently, so who knows.

— Matsuyama will try to become the first player since Spieth to win the season’s first two majors; Spieth won the Masters and the U.S. Open back in 2015 before the schedule was changed.

BETTING PICKS

Daniel Berger to win (30-1): There’s a lot to like about Berger this week, especially if it gets windy. His around-the-green play hasn’t been especially great this week, but the weather could neutralize that. If it starts to blow, perhaps Berger’s low ball flight — he ranks 199th in average apex — allows him to manage the breeze (although McIlroy won here and has one of the highest ball flights on Tour). Berger did miss the cut at the Masters, but he has six finishes of 13th or better in his last nine starts, including a win at ? Pebble Beach. That’s on the water, too, you know.

Gary Woodland top 10 (+950): Woodland’s lone major win came at … Pebble Beach. The 2019 U.S. Open winner is also an interesting play here because of his ability to play in the wind. He ranks first in the field in strokes gained: approach and eighth in tee-to-green when the conditions are “Windy AF,” per Fantasy National Golf’s database. Big for what it’s worth given the changing courses: Woodland has two top-10 finishes at the PGA in his last three starts. His tee-to-green game was dialed in two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo, too, where he finished fifth.

Paul Casey, top European (14-1): The models absolutely love Casey, in large part because of his approach game paired with an impressive around-the-green prowess. Putting might not be a huge factor this week, but Casey’s occasional flat-stick funks make him a tough sell to win the whole thing. But he certainly could hang around, which gives him value as top Euro. He has four top-10s in his last seven starts and finished second at Harding Park a year ago. There’s a ton of competition with the likes of McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, but we’ll take the number on the crafty veteran.

Cameron Tringale to win (100-1): Gotta have a long shot, right? The model loves Tringale, who has been a wizard around the green recently. He’s also fairly accurate off the tee with a workable approach game. Tringale also tends to avoid the big numbers, ranking eighth in bogey avoidance and 14th in birdie-to-bogey ratio. If and when the weather acts up and everyone else goes to hell, he might be steady enough to hang around and have a chance.

