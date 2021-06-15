Milan Lucic, Shawn Thornton Reflect On Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Ten years ago Tuesday, the Boston Bruins completed their uphill climb and reached hockey’s mountaintop.

It’s tough to believe it’s been a decade since the Bruins last hoisted the Stanley Cup, which halted a 39-year championship drought for the franchise. The B’s completed their 2011 postseason run in dominant fashion, blanking the Canucks 4-0 before a raucous Vancouver crowd.

On the 10-year anniversary of the memorable night in Bruins history, two leaders on that team — Milan Lucic and Shawn Thornton — took to Twitter to reflect on the achievement.

“Ten years ago today I got live my dream and raise the Stanley cup as a Boston Bruin in the city I was born and raised in. #2011champs #stanleycup #bruins,” Lucic tweeted.

Ten years ago today I got live my dream and raise the Stanley cup as a Boston Bruin in the city I was born and raised in. #2011champs #stanleycup #bruins pic.twitter.com/Whsb92F6dO — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) June 15, 2021

Thornton added: “10 years ago today. Thankful for an incredible group who came together to achieve an impossible goal. #2011Champs”

10 years ago today. Thankful for an incredible group who came together to achieve an impossible goal. #2011Champs pic.twitter.com/Yz895zKps9 — Shawn Thornton FDN (@ThorntonFDN) June 15, 2021

The 2020-21 Bruins fell short of their ultimate goal, but the club’s veteran core is determined to make another run at it in the 2021-22 campaign.