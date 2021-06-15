NESN Logo Sign In

Plans for the proposed redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand were given the green light by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee Tuesday.

The redevelopment, which was given approval from the city?s planning committee, will increase the stadium’s capacity by around 7,000, taking Anfield’s overall capacity to more than 61,000.

As part of the application, the club has also been awarded permission to hold up to six concerts and major events at the stadium for a period of five years.

The plans for the proposed Anfield Road Stand were the subject of two stages of public consultation with local residents, businesses, fans and stakeholders.

The first stage included the permanent closure of a small section of Anfield Road, in line with the original planning permission granted in 2014. After listening to feedback on this option, the club made changes to the plans.

A second stage of consultation was held in February 2020, where the club presented new and updated plans to keep Anfield Road open, with the road re-aligned around the footprint of the proposed expanded stand.