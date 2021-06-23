NASCAR Pocono Lineup: Full Starting Order For Organics CBD 325

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader opener at Pocono Raceway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Organics CBD 325, the first of two weekend races at the “Tricky Triangle.” Kyle Larson, winner of three consecutive points-paying races, will start on the pole, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning.
William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono:
1. Kyle Larson
2. William Byron
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Kyle Busch
6. Ross Chastain
7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
8. Kurt Busch
9. Christopher Bell
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Aric Almirola
12. Austin Dillon
13. Alex Bowman
14. Daniel Suarez
15. Martin Truex Jr
16. Tyler Reddick
17. Michael McDowell
18. Brad Keselowski
19. Ryan Newman
20. Bubba Wallace
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. Erik Jones
23. Corey LaJoie
24. Anthony Alfredo
25. Chris Buescher
26. Cole Custer
27. Ryan Blaney
28. Chase Briscoe
29. Chase Elliott
30. Garrett Smithley
31. Ryan Preece
32. BJ McLeod
33. Josh Bilicki
34. Justin Haley
35. Cody Ware
36. James Davison
37. Quin Houff
38. Timmy Hill
The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET.