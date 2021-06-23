NASCAR Pocono Lineup: Full Starting Order For Organics CBD 325

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader opener at Pocono Raceway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Organics CBD 325, the first of two weekend races at the “Tricky Triangle.” Kyle Larson, winner of three consecutive points-paying races, will start on the pole, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning.

William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono:

1. Kyle Larson

2. William Byron

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Joey Logano

5. Kyle Busch

6. Ross Chastain

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

8. Kurt Busch

9. Christopher Bell

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Aric Almirola

12. Austin Dillon

13. Alex Bowman

14. Daniel Suarez

15. Martin Truex Jr

16. Tyler Reddick

17. Michael McDowell

18. Brad Keselowski

19. Ryan Newman

20. Bubba Wallace

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Erik Jones

23. Corey LaJoie

24. Anthony Alfredo

25. Chris Buescher

26. Cole Custer

27. Ryan Blaney

28. Chase Briscoe

29. Chase Elliott

30. Garrett Smithley

31. Ryan Preece

32. BJ McLeod

33. Josh Bilicki

34. Justin Haley

35. Cody Ware

36. James Davison

37. Quin Houff

38. Timmy Hill

The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET.