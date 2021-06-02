NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (11 a.m. ET): It’s official: Brad Stevens is replacing Danny Ainge as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations,. the team announced Wednesday. Ainge will help with the transition during the offseason.

Danny Ainge announced today that he is retiring from his role as President of Basketball Operations. Brad Stevens has been promoted to the team?s President of Basketball Operations.https://t.co/XfGfMVkMkq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 2, 2021

“Helping guide this organization has been the thrill of a lifetime, and having worked side-by-side with him since he’s been here, I know we couldn’t be in better hands than with Brad guiding the team going forward,” Ainge said in a statement. “I’m grateful to ownership, all of my Celtics colleagues, and the best fans in basketball for being part of the journey.”

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics are undergoing major changes.

Brad Stevens will replace Danny Ainge as the team’s president of basketball operations, according to multiple reports. The Celtics soon will begin their search for a new head coach, with Stevens leading the job search.

Ainge reportedly will announce his resignation Wednesday morning but does not plan on retiring.

Here’s a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: