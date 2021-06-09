Celtics Reportedly Interested In Mike D’Antoni For Head Coaching Job

NESN Logo Sign In

You can add another name to the growing list of Celtics head coaching candidates.

Boston is among multiple organizations that have shown interest in Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday, citing sources. D’Antoni, 70, was head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2016 to 2020 before joining the Nets staff last offseason.

Here’s Schultz’s report:

Per league sources, #Nets assistant coach Mike D?Antoni is receiving interest for the #Blazers, #Celtics and #Magic HC jobs. The Nets will grant interview requests for D?Antoni ? following the playoffs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 9, 2021

D’Antoni also has prior head coaching experience with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The depth of Boston’s interest in D’Antoni remains unclear. The Celtics are in need of a new head coach following Brad Stevens’s replacing of Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations.

Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd are among the candidates who also have been connected to the Celtics job.