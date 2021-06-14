Patriots Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Absent From Mandatory Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will not have full attendance Monday as they kick off their three-day mandatory minicamp.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will not attend the team’s first minicamp practice, according to multiple reports Monday morning. Jim McBride of The Boston Globe was the first to report Gilmore’s absence.

Gilmore, who is set to earn a below-market base salary of just $7 million this season, wants a new contract, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots borrowed $4.5 million from Gilmore’s 2021 salary to give the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year a preseason raise last fall.

The star cover man could be fined up to $93,085 if he skips all three minicamp practices.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would not address Gilmore’s situation directly in his Monday morning video conference, but he did say “travel arrangements” had prevented some players from arriving in time for the first minicamp session.

“We had a little weather here,” Belichick said. “We’re working through some travel arrangements, so we’ll see what the full level of participation here is (Monday) and for this week. But that’s really — I’m sure we’ll have a pretty full roster. It’s good to see a couple new faces here.”

Belichick wouldn’t specify whether Gilmore was one of the players affected by these delays or is choosing to hold out.