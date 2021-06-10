NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton remains sidelined with the hand injury he suffered during last Friday’s organized team activities practice.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared an update on Newton’s condition Thursday morning, saying the quarterback would not take part in Thursday’s OTA but was improving.

“He’s doing all right,” Belichick said in a video conference. “He won’t participate today, but he’s getting better.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Newton’s injury is a slight bone bruise with no fractures. Belichick was asked whether the ailment is considered serious.

“No,” the coach replied. “Well, he’s not out there, but I think he’ll be all right, yeah.”

Newton, who started 15 games last season, currently sits atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and first-round rookie Mac Jones will split QB reps until he returns.

Jones impressed in the first Patriots OTA that was open to reporters. Stidham was a standout performer in the second. The Patriots are unlikely to carry all four signal-callers on their 53-man roster, which will be finalized at the end of the preseason.