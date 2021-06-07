NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, the Red Sox must be thrilled with what they’ve gotten from Hunter Renfroe.

The right fielder signed with Boston to little fanfare and struggled out of the gate, fueling calls for the Red Sox to shuffle their outfield. However, since the start of May, Renfroe has been one of the best right fielders in baseball, especially on defense.

And Alex Cora has noticed.

“I even sometimes forget about talking (about) him, because you take him for granted,” the Red Sox manager said Monday during an MLB Network appearance. “Defensively, he’s, right now, the best defensive right fielder in the big leagues. And, offensively, he’s made some adjustments. He’s been able to stay on top of the fastball, go the other way. Controlling the strike zone, making more contact. And, right now, since we went to (Texas), you can see the difference. The at-bats are amazing, quality at-bats every night. And we’re very pleased with the way he’s going.”

Let’s dive into the numbers a bit.

Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks Sunday night in Boston’s victory over the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old now is hitting .485 with two homers during his 10-game hitting streak. Since batting .167 with one homer in April, Renfroe is hitting .324 with six homers and a .936 OPS over 30 games in May. For the season, the Missouri native is hitting .269 with seven homers and a .776 OPS.