Red Sox Notes: For Boston’s Starting Pitching, It’s Been ‘Horrible Week’

The Boston Red Sox haven’t had a strong start out of a pitcher since Nathan Eovaldi’s outing against the New York Yankees on June 4.

Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, that (hopefully) hit a climax. In an 18-4 loss, Boston gave up eight home runs, which is the most-ever hit in a game at Fenway Park. Starting pitcher Martín Pérez only made it 1 1/3 innings into the game.

“We need to do a better job, bottom line,” manager Alex Cora said after the game. “We’ll talk about it and we’ll make adjustments. I know these guys are capable. It’s been a horrible week for us, pitching wise. Obviously we had some comebacks and all that but for us to keep going and stay where we are, you know, we have to pitch. Obviously a bad week.”

Going back to that Eovaldi start in New York, the Red Sox have dropped four of those nine games, and starters have allowed 45 earned runs in 50.1 innings. All the while, the bullpen has done a lot of the heavy lifting to keep opponents at bay for Boston’s bats to climb back into it.

But as they get a lot of use out of their relievers over the week, the Red Sox were forced to use Ryan Weber — scheduled to start with Triple-A Worcester before being summoned for 5 2/3 innings Sunday — and then position players Marwin Gonzalez and Christian Arroyo on the mound.

For Cora, it is what it is, and the Red Sox don’t expect to deviate from the plan with their five starters. Especially with some rest days coming up.

“At the same time we’re in a tough stretch,” Cora said. “The plan coming into the season was to kind of use the depth of our pitching, right? And we haven’t been able to do that in a while, you know, pushing back. Now we got Thursday off, I’m looking at the schedule here, I got it right here. Thursday off so hopefully that’s going to help them out, right? I have an extra day to rest and then go through their progression during the week is huge and then we got Monday off again. So, right now, this is where we’re at. These five guys, they’ve been doing a great job for us over the course of the season, and we’re not going to give up, of course.”