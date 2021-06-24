NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday was just not Garrett Richards’ night.

The Red Sox pitcher lasted 1 2/3 innings in Boston’s 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Richards surrendered four earned runs on three hits and gave up four walks.

Richards was vocal about Major League Baseball’s new rules cracking down on pitchers using sticky substances such as sunscreen and spider tack. He went as far to say the rosin bag on the mound was “useless,” and said he may need to develop another pitch.

Manager Alex Cora said pregame he was happy with the adjustments his pitcher has made, but it didn’t quite work in his favor.

“Going through a little transition period right now,” Richards said after the loss. “Changing some grips on some of my pitches, learning new pitches, just trying to figure this whole thing out. Still determined to get it figured out. Just on the fly having to kind of figure out how to get through it.”

But as he works through it, Richards knows the rules have changed quite a bit for him as to how he goes about his outings.

“It’s changed pretty much everything for me,” Richards said of the new rules . “It’s changed a lot for me.”