NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards labored through two innings and the offense wasn’t able to provide much help to Boston’s bullpen in a 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory at Tropicana Field. The Rays scored eight runs on six hits and nine walks.

The Red Sox recorded just six hits and two walks of their own.

Boston fell to 44-30 while the Rays improved to 44-31 and 1/2 game back of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Lopsided.

Tampa Bay scored two runs in the first, three in the second and it was never close after that.