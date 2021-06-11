Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Rips First Homer Since Olympic Qualifier

It was Duran's eighth homer of the season

by

Jarren Duran is back on the board.

The Red Sox top outfield prospect went deep Thursday with his first homer since returning from the Olympic qualifier tournament. Duran, along with fellow top prospect Triston Casas, drew rave reviews for their performance with Team USA.

As for the home run, it was a golf job that gave the WooSox a two-run lead over the Syracuse Mets.

Take a look:

Duran, 24, now has eight homers in Triple-A this season.

He entered Thursday’s action with a .263 average to go along with a .960 OPS.

