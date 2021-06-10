No, Kevin Pillar Is Not Using Bat Covered In His Own Blood

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Pillar is a warrior for returning just weeks after taking a ball to the face that left him with multiple nasal fractures back in May — this much we know.

But was he really using the same bat, covered in blood, from that fateful night during the New York Mets’ game against the Baltimore Orioles, in which he hit two home runs?

While that definitely would be wild, it wasn’t the case.

A few tweets made the rounds on Twitter about Pillar using what appeared to be his bat covered in blood. But the Mets outfielder debunked that theory Thursday night.

First, here was one of the tweets in question:

Did @KPILLAR4 really go yard TWICE last night using the bat from when he got drilled in the face?? #LGM pic.twitter.com/gq66eNa0gv — We Gotta Believe Podcast (@GottaBelievePod) June 10, 2021

Pillar tweeted that it was “just pine tar stick.”