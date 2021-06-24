NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox hoped they wouldn’t need to place Christian Arroyo back on the 10-day injured list.

But ahead of their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, that’s how things played out, with the team calling up infielder Michael Chavis to fill his spot for now.

“(Arroyo) wasn’t progressing and we need bodies,” manager Alex Cora said one day after suggesting the utility infielder could be back as soon as Thursday or Friday, when Boston begins a three-game set with the New York Yankees.

Arroyo was taken out of Sunday?s game against the Kansas City Royals after colliding with Kiké Hernández and being diagnosed with a bone bruise. The injury comes not long after Arroyo was hit by a pitch twice in a span of 10 days (on the same hand.)

“We talked to him yesterday,” Cora said. “He felt that, at one point when it happened, that he was probably going to be ready for today. Actually, I didn’t mind (him missing) today, I was like, ‘If he’s ready for Friday then we’re good.’ But, he wasn’t able to put too much weight on it playing catch. So, we talked to him last night and he was very honest about it. Obviously he doesn’t like the fact that he has to go to IL again. But, you know, it’s something that we have to do for the roster and obviously for him. Get treatment, the sooner he comes back, the better. But now we got Michael back. He’s swinging the bat well. He’s made a few adjustments for everything I talked to the minor league staff.”

After the roster move recalled Chavis from Triple-A Worcester, he’ll play second and bat first in the lineup against the Rays.

“Hopefully (Chavis) can continue doing what he was doing down there. Obviously he still has to get better, you know, the most important thing is play disciplined. He hasn’t worked too much, but hopefully today, it would be good to put a good swing like he did a few years ago here right away. I mean, this is where it started, and hopefully that happens.”