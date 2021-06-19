Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Opener 5-3 Against Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox win streak is over at three.

Boston dropped its series opener against the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Nick Pivetta’s only mistake was a three-run home run in the third, though he did have traffic in each of the five innings he pitched. The right-hander amassed six strikeouts, including five in his final two innings of work.

Boston’s offense couldn’t do much despite having 11 hits. It certainly didn’t help that eight of those were singles.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 42-28, while the Royals moved to 31-37.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.