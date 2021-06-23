NESN Logo Sign In

It was not easy, but the Red Sox handed the Rays their seventh loss in a row.

Boston defeated the Rays 9-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night at Tropicana Field in a game that featured a little bit of everything between errors on both sides of the ball, questionable calls, Major League Baseball debuts and, naturally, the catwalk getting involved.

Eduardo Rodriguez’s struggles continued as he gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits in yet another no-decision. He has not won a game since May 7. The southpaw did strike out seven, but just could not seem to get out of his own way.

The Red Sox blew a 5-2 lead, but were able to come away with the win as they scored four runs in the 11th inning and improved to 44-29. The Rays flipped to 43-31 in the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Doozy.

That’s really the only way to describe everything that happened over the course of the game.