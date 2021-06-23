Athletics’ Sergio Romo Basically Took Pants Off During Substance Check

These guys are losing their minds

by

Major League Baseball pitchers are losing their minds on the mound.

As the league tries to enforce its new policies against foreign substances, umpires are having to check pitchers during their outings for anything sticky or suspicious.

As we saw with Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer, who was checked three times in four innings and brutally stared down Joe Girardi for the inconvenience after the Philadelphia Phillies manager tried to rattle him.

Well if you thought Scherzer might be about to pull his pants down at any point during his interrogation with umps, Oakland Athletics reliever Sergio Romo took it to another level.

These guys are losing their minds, and we’re here for it.

