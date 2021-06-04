Tuukka Rask Sharp In Game 3, But Takes Blame For Mathew Barzal Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said the New York Islanders were “one save better” than the Boston Bruins in their Game 2 loss.

It wasn’t the same story in Game 3, though.

Rask stopped 28 pucks in Boston’s 2-1 overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The 34-year-old goalie was near-perfect on the night, stopping a couple of breakaway chances and a golden opportunity from Anthony Beauvillier.

It certainly was a performance worthy of recognition given the fact Rask was believed to be battling “nagging injuries” after laboring a bit during Game 2.

As for the Isles’ lone goal? It came off the stick of Mathew Barzal when he never gave up on a loose puck and finally poked it by Rask to tie the game with just over five minutes left in the game.

Connor Clifton appeared to go the wrong way and got trapped in no-man’s land. Despite Rask’s repeated attempts to keep the puck out of the net, Barzal wanted it a little more.

Still, Rask isn’t placing blame on Clifton.