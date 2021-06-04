NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with 2-1 overtime win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 3:

— This isn’t the newest thought, but it was reaffirmed in Game 3: Hall has been an extraordinarily better defensive player than many expected, this writer included.

Hall credited his time playing for John Hynes in New Jersey as part of the reason the defensive side of his game has gotten better over the years. It wasn’t great in Buffalo this season, but it seems Hall is so energized on his line with David Krejci and Craig Smith that he can’t help but give a solid defensive effort.

Smith’s goal in the first period to open the scoring all started because of Hall. With Mat Barzal, one of the swiftest skaters in the NHL, weaving through the neutral zone, it was Hall that tracked him down. He pulled off a tremendous back check, something he’s done a few times in a Bruins uniform, which allowed Matt Grzelcyk to get possession and start the rush going the other way.

For a while, the Bruins were one of the teams speculated to be a fit for Mike Hoffman, a gifted offensive player with a woeful defensive game, which his apathy about playing defense suggests is a fact he’s aware of. The Bruins elected not to go that route, presumably in part because Bruce Cassidy demands his players give a damn defensively. Hall is showing that predominantly offensive players can still be useful on defense in Boston’s system.

— Though Barzal got worked over on what eventually became Smith’s goal, he did have New York’s only tally of the game.