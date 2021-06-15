U.S. Open Betting Preview: Odds, Course Preview, Stats That Matter

It’s more than likely the course plays far different and far tougher this weekend than it does during the early-season West Coast swing. The Kikuyu rough is going to be grown way up, and the track will play much longer. In fact, it’s playing as a par 71 this week as opposed to the typical 72 it plays for the PGA Tour event.

Furthermore, weather should be a factor this week. Even with forecasts calling for sunny skies, the air is different in June than it is in January, and most believe that will suppress driving distance some.

The return to Torrey Pines also means players will deal with the Poa annua putting greens. That means the putting surface will play bumpier than Tour players are accustomed to, and that will only get worse as the day goes on and grass starts to dry up.

Regardless, it should make for a beautiful setting.

THE FAVORITES

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1700

Dustin Johnson +1700

Xander Schauffele +1700

Brooks Koepka +1800

Rory McIlroy +1900

Collin Morikawa +2000

Jordan Spieth +2300

Justin Thomas +2400

Tony Finau +2400

Viktor Hovland +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Patrick Reed +2900

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

— Rahm is coming off an unfortunate COVID-19 diagnosis after three rounds at the Memorial, but he has eaten Torrey Pines alive in his various stops over the years. The Spaniard has four top-10s and is 51-under at Torrey since 2017 (including the North Course), which is the best scoring stretch of anyone on Tour.

— Schauffele is going to receive a lot of love in the betting market and DFS. It’s a relatively short number for someone who hasn’t won a major, but he has a couple of things going for him. One — and you’ll hear this a lot in the next few days — is he’s a local kid. Second, is Schauffele has finished no worse than sixth place in his four U.S. Open starts. On top of that, he’s racked up eight top-10 finishes in 16 majors appearances, including a third-place finish at the Masters in April.