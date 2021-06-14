U.S. Open Odds: Should You Target These Favorites At Torrey Pines?

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s a little bit of a spoiler alert: When you’re looking at 2021 U.S. Open odds, you might want to zero in on the top page.

Golf’s most difficult test begins Thursday at the famed Torrey Pines South Course for the first time since Tiger Woods’ unforgettable playoff win over Rocco Mediate in 2008. Of course, the PGA Tour makes the Torrey stop every year, but the USGA will have the difficult South Course cranked up to 10 for the best players in the world.

Typically, it’s the big boys doing the most damage at the U.S. Open. Eleven of the past 13 winners entered the tournament ranked in the top 30 in the world, and 12 of the last 13 had at least one win in the two years leading up to the tournament.

Jon Rahm enters the week as the clear betting favorite, as he makes his return to the course after a positive COVID-19 test cost him a chance to win the Memorial Tournament a couple of weeks ago.

Here’s a quick rundown of the favorites among the U.S. Open odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm (+950)

World ranking: No. 3

Last year’s finish: T-23rd

Best U.S. Open finish: T-3rd, 2019

Dustin Johnson (+1500)

World ranking: No. 1

Last year’s finish: T-6th

Best U.S. Open finish: Win, 2016