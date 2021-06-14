U.S. Open Odds: Should You Target These Favorites At Torrey Pines?

Here’s a little bit of a spoiler alert: When you’re looking at 2021 U.S. Open odds, you might want to zero in on the top page.
Golf’s most difficult test begins Thursday at the famed Torrey Pines South Course for the first time since Tiger Woods’ unforgettable playoff win over Rocco Mediate in 2008. Of course, the PGA Tour makes the Torrey stop every year, but the USGA will have the difficult South Course cranked up to 10 for the best players in the world.
Typically, it’s the big boys doing the most damage at the U.S. Open. Eleven of the past 13 winners entered the tournament ranked in the top 30 in the world, and 12 of the last 13 had at least one win in the two years leading up to the tournament.
Jon Rahm enters the week as the clear betting favorite, as he makes his return to the course after a positive COVID-19 test cost him a chance to win the Memorial Tournament a couple of weeks ago.
Here’s a quick rundown of the favorites among the U.S. Open odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jon Rahm (+950)
World ranking: No. 3
Last year’s finish: T-23rd
Best U.S. Open finish: T-3rd, 2019
Dustin Johnson (+1500)
World ranking: No. 1
Last year’s finish: T-6th
Best U.S. Open finish: Win, 2016
Bryson DeChambeau (+1600)
World ranking: No. 5
Last year’s finish: Winner
Best U.S. Open finish: Win, 2020
Brooks Koepka (+1800)
World ranking: No. 10
Last year’s finish: DNP
Best U.S. Open finish: Win, twice (2017, 2018)
Rory McIlroy (+1800)
World ranking: No. 11
Last year’s finish: T-8th
Best U.S. Open finish: Win, 2011
Xander Schauffele (+1800)
World ranking: No. 6
Last year’s finish: 5th
Best U.S. Open finish: T-3rd, 2019
Collin Morikawa (+1900)
World ranking: No. 4
Last year’s finish: CUT
Best U.S. Open finish: T-35th, 2019
Jordan Spieth (+2100)
World ranking: No. 24
Last year’s finish: CUT
Best U.S. Open finish: Win, 2015
Justin Thomas (+2300)
World ranking: No. 2
Last year’s finish: T-8th
Best U.S. Open finish: T-8th, 2020
Patrick Cantlay (+2400)
World ranking: No. 7
Last year’s finish: T-43rd
Best U.S. Open finish: T-21st (2011, 2019)
Tony Finau (+2400)
World ranking: No. 14
Last year’s finish: T-8th
Best U.S. Open finish: 5th, 2018
Viktor Hovland (+2400)
World ranking: No. 13
Last year’s finish: T-13th
Best U.S. Open finish: T-12th, 2019
Patrick Reed (+2800)
World ranking: No. 8
Last year’s finish: T-13th
Best U.S. Open finish: 4th, 2018
Hideki Matsuyama (+3700)
World ranking: No. 15
Last year’s finish: T-17th
Best U.S. Open finish: T-2nd, 2017
Shane Lowry (+3700)
World ranking: No. 41
Last year’s finish: T-43rd
Best U.S. Open finish: T-2, 2016