There figures to be no shortage of firepower atop any U.S. Open power rankings, bet slips or DFS lineups this week.

The USGA major typically is a brutal test of golf, and this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines South should be no different. The last 10 U.S. Opens all have been won by players who ranked in the top 30 of the world golf rankings entering that week. Six of those winners ranked in the top 10 or better before hoisting the trophy.

So, it should come as no surprise that our U.S. Open power rankings feature a lot of the heavy favorites.

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

14. Justin Rose (+4700): A bit of a longer shot here, no doubt, and he has been helped recently by a hot putter. However, he has dialed it up at the majors, finishing eighth at the PGA and seventh at the Masters. It’s a little feast or famine at the U.S. Open, where he has five top-12 finishes, including a win in 2013 but also four missed cuts.

13. Shane Lowry (+3800): Lowry finished sixth at Memorial and fourth at the PGA, two tournaments with loaded fields on tough courses. That came on the heels of a 21st-place finish at the Masters and an eighth at the Players. Just a solid option who has a major title under his belt.

12. Paul Casey (+4700): A big-time model guy this week, he’s fantastic with the long iron and is longer off the tee than most realize. He was a ball-striking machine en route to a fourth-place finish at Kiawah.