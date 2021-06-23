NESN Logo Sign In

Deion Sanders believes the New England Patriots will see a highly motivated Cam Newton in training camp and the preseason.

A critically important late July and August awaits Newton, who largely struggled over the course of his first go-around in Foxboro. The 2015 NFL MVP has much to prove. Not just to Bill Belichick and Co., but also the rest of the league given he’s currently on a one-year contract.

And as Sanders recently explained on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” lousy showings by Newton later this summer and into the season could mean curtains for the 32-year-old quarterback.

“If I know Cam, though, he’s going to be ready to compete,” Sanders said, as transcribed by 247 Sports. “I don’t know how long they’re going to give him, but Cam is going to be ready to compete because this is it. This is it. This is it. You don’t get this one, it’s a wrap. And I think Cam is ready to compete.”

Adding on to the motivation for Newton should be the potential emergence of rookie signal-caller Mac Jones, who reportedly has lived up to the Patriots’ expectations thus far.