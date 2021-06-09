NESN Logo Sign In

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Broncos, according to former Houston teammate and current Denver safety Kareem Jackson.

Now, it’s important to note we’re dealing with hearsay, so one must take this all with a grain of salt. But Jackson made the claim Wednesday while talking with former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib on the “Catchin’ Fades” podcast.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Deshaun,” Jackson said. “I’ve been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he’s been telling me is like, ‘Jack, just tell ’em, like, that’s where I want to be.’

” ? He’s like, ‘Man, listen, I want to be in Denver.’ “

Jackson, 33, spent nine seasons in Houston, including two alongside Watson, whom the Texans selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The veteran defensive back has spent the past two seasons in Denver and re-signed with the Broncos on a one-year contract in March.

Watson, 25, has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the NFL offseason, although speculation has died down with the QB facing 22 active lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. His status for the 2021 season remains unclear, as the NFL is conducting its own investigation.