Matt Chapman learned a hard lesson Wednesday night, and that’s to not run on Hunter Renfroe.

Chapman tried to stretch hit into a triple in the second inning of the Oakland Athletics-Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. But Renfroe showed off the arm and kept a runner off the basepath.

Chapman drove the ball to deep center that banged off the wall before Renfroe picked it up and launched it to third where Rafael Devers was waiting with the tag.

That marked the 10th outfield assist for the Red Sox outfield this season — the most in Major League Baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images