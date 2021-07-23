NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees appeared to have a win over the Boston Red Sox well within their grasp Thursday night.

But in the end, the Bronx Bombers left Fenway Park with a sour taste in their mouths.

The Yankees weren’t able to hold onto their two-run ninth-inning lead over the Red Sox, who put up a pair of runs in that frame as well as the 10th to notch a 5-4 victory in the series opener. New York up until the last two innings played quite well in a game that also included a 55-minute rain delay.

“Another gut punch,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, per SNY. “Lot of good things that went on tonight, and an out away there. They put together some really good at-bats there in the ninth. It certainly stings on a long night here and looking like you’re gonna get out of here with the first game of this series, but we also gotta get over this, and we’ve got a big weekend ahead of us.”

The wheels really fell off for New York in the 10th inning when Brooks Kriske threw four wild pitches and allowed two runs to score in the process. The Yankees had reason to feel confident in the right-hander in that situation, as he retired the Philadelphia Phillies in order in the 10th on Wednesday.

“He’s in a similar situation last night and really delivered,” Boone said of Kriske. “So it’s a tough situation for him to be in. At times, his issue is struggling with command, but I don’t necessarily think it was necessarily a moment issue. Just struggling a little bit tonight.”

The Yankees and Red Sox will run it back Friday night. NESN’s complete coverage of the divisional clash begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.