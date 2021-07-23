NESN Logo Sign In

Best comeback of the win for the Red Sox this season? We vote yes.

Boston beat the New York Yankees 5-4 in 10 innings Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Things looked grim for the Red Sox, but Kiké Hernández tied things at 3-3 in in the ninth before Hunter Renfroe walked it off in the 10th for Boston’s third straight win.

Tanner Houck looked strong in his outing, and he probably would have lasted longer than 4 2/3 innings had the rain not moved in on Boston causing a near-hour delay. Houck finished the night with eight strikeouts and gave up one unearned run.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 59-38, while the Yankees fell to 50-45.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Wild.