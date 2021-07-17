Red Sox Wrap: Strong Second Inning Powers 4-0 Shutout Of Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were originally scheduled to return from the All-Star Break a day before the rest of the league. But when Thursday’s opener was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Yankees’ organization, the two sides joined the rest of MLB in opening the second half of the season Friday.

And the Red Sox did so in style, using a three-run second inning to build a lead over the Yankees before finishing them off, 4-0. Eduardo Rodriguez fanned eight hitters through 5 2/3 innings, while Christian Arroyo starred offensively, going 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

The win came without outfielder Jarren Duran, whose long-awaited arrival was pushed back yet another day. But Boston’s other call-up fared well, as Tanner Houck threw the final three innings and earned the save.

Here’s how the rest of the roster managed in the Bronx.

GAME IN A WORD

Arroyo.

On what was shaping up to me a quiet night, Arroyo was responsible for two of Boston’s runs and both of their extra-base hits. A two-out, two-run homer in the top of the second gave the Red Sox a 3-0 lead, then he doubled in the seventh.

He was the only player for either side to record multiple hits, and his home run gave the Red Sox enough breathing room to continue comfortably through the game.