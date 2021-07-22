Tom Brady Drops Hype Video Before Bucs Receive Super Bowl Rings

It's safe to say Brady is stoked to celebrate his new ring

by

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to receive their Super Bowl LV championship rings Thursday at a private ceremony held at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Brady led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the Bucs.

The veteran quarterback will add a seventh ring to his collection Thursday. He won six Super Bowl titles during his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots.

The 43 year-old shared a video on his Instagram expressing his excitement to slip on yet another massive, diamond-studded Super Bowl ring.

Take a look:

Ring ceremonies and visiting the White House aren’t unfamiliar for the QB.

The question is: What else can Brady achieve with Tampa Bay?

More NFL:

Jets Assistant Greg Knapp Dies From Injuries Sustained In Bike Crash
Boston Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum
Previous Article

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Readying For First Olympics, Inspired By COVID-19 Battle
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck
Next Article

Alex Cora Notes Tanner Houck Has Developed Into Product Red Sox Wanted

Picked For You

Related