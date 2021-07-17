Red Sox Notes: What Makes Tanner Houck Better Pitcher Now Than April

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck certainly made his presence felt Friday night in the final three innings of the Red Sox’s 4-0 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Boston pitcher tossed three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and a walk, striking out three along the way to earn the save. It certainly was a welcome sight considering the bullpen has struggled at times, and Houck has had plenty of hype surrounding him dating back to last year.

One thing with Houck, though — when he was recalled in April, he had just two pitches. And while that’s not necessarily a problem, he knew in order to be effective, a third pitch had to developed.

And that’s exactly what makes him (rightfully) believe he is a better pitcher in July than he was in April.

“Just adding another pitch,” Houck said after the game over Zoom. “I threw splitters tonight, that’s obviously the pitch I’ve been working on for a while now. And being able to break it out today was another confidence booster getting that worked in there. Having the four-seam a few years ago, as well, is another thing where, looking back even to college, I was two-seam, slider pitcher. I was two-pitch mix, now I’ve added a few other pitches that i’ve steadily grown a lot of confidence with. And I think that’s truly the difference between where I was and where I am now.”

Houck is slated to make a start next week against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the righty is ready to step up wherever the Red Sox may need him to fill in.

“I’ll say it for the rest of my life: I don’t want to take anything away from this team,” Houck said. “And whatever they call upon me to do, that’s what I’m gonna do. I’ll step up and do whatever role they need me to do.”