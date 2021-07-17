NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, the Toronto Blue Jays will be allowed to play baseball games at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays on Friday announced they had been approved to play at their home stadium beginning July 30. They have been calling Buffalo and Dunedin, Fla. home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada has struggled with the pandemic and vaccine rollout. The border closed March 2020 to non-essential travelers and tourists, but could reopen in the coming weeks.

The Blue Jays received a National Interest Exemption in order to return to Canada to play their games.

Toronto’s first game at Rogers Centre will be against the Kansas City Royals before welcoming the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox.

It’s not clear how many fans, if any at all, will be allowed in attendance.