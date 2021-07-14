Brandon Carlo ‘Over The Moon’ After Signing Six-Year Deal With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday was a good day for Brandon Carlo.

How could it not be?

The restricted free agent figured out his contract situation for over half a decade, signing a six-year deal to stay with the Boston Bruins. He’ll make $24.6 million over the life of the contract, giving him a $4.1 million annual cap hit.

The 24-year-old is jazzed.

“Feeling over the moon today,” Carlo cracked Wednesday over Zoom in response to a question about his health following a postseason injury.

The first “big” contract always is an interesting one. Carlo’s last deal, his first non-entry-level contract, was just a two-year bridge. He could have gone the short-term route this time to take him to unrestricted free agency sooner, where he could negotiate with any team around the league and see what his market is.

But for him, the term was important.