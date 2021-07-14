NESN Logo Sign In

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard all about Shohei Ohtani, the rare two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Angels.

There have been few players like Ohtani in Major League Baseball history, and his rise to stardom traces back to his time in Japan, where some teams were psyched to use him only for his skilled pitching. Meanwhile, some MLB teams wanted him to focus solely on hitting if he made the leap to the United States as a young prospect.

After Ohtani initially asked Japanese teams not to draft him, so he could make his way to America as an 18-year-old, the Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Pacific League presented him with a 30-page proposal that ultimately allowed him to continue his two-way career.

The video below from MLB highlights the chain of events.

Shohei Ohtani the 2-way player almost didn't happen.



Find out how he avoided making "the decision" on the newest episode of Quick Question https://t.co/UrXIhqXlX7 pic.twitter.com/6FtT7OlR2h — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 13, 2021

After signing with the Nippon-Ham Fighters, Ohtani showed over the course of five seasons why MLB teams should give him a chance to continue as a two-way player in the U.S.

The Angels eventually landed the Japanese star with an eye toward using him as a dual-positioned standout, and that gamble obviously turned into a jackpot.