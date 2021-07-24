NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins seventh-round draft pick Ty Gallagher is headed to Boston.

No, he’s not ready to join the National Hockey League just yet. But the defenseman will make his NCAA debut for Boston University this fall.

“Just the tradition of BU is great. You always hear about them,” he said after he was drafted. “Whether it?s the national championship or the NCAA tournament or the Beanpot, it?s just a great organization. A great coaching staff and I think it?s really going to set me up for the next step in my career. it?s going to be a great time and I?m looking forward to my four years there.”

Gallagher, a U.S. National Team Development Program product, was selected at No. 217 overall Saturday. He was drafted by the Bruins four picks after his USNTDP teammate and future Hockey East foe Andre Gasseau, who will play at Boston College beginning in 2022.

“Our coaching staff was excited to hear Ty’s name called by Boston today,” Boston University head coach Albie O’Connell said in a statement. “He’s a great kid who has a great attitude and a great work ethic. We expect him to make an impact on our program both on and off the ice.”

A true dual-threat, Gallagher logged 14 goals and 13 assists through 48 outings for the USNTDP U-18 team last season and scored three goals at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, leading all defensemen. His 25 goals through two seasons with the USNTDP are a program record.

He was originally committed to Notre Dame.