Red Sox Notes: Adam Ottavino ‘Stunned’ After Yankees Comeback Win

Adam Ottavino was stunned. He admits you could probably tell by his body language.

The Boston Red Sox formerly had a three-run lead in the eighth inning, but with two outs, the New York Yankees worked their way back after the reliever took over for Nathan Eovaldi.

New York won the game 4-3 after a few bloop hits by Brett Gardner, Rougned Odor and Gleyber Torres, allowing the inherited runners to score and then some.

“Feel good about the process, feel terrible about the results,” Ottavino said after the loss. “Results are the only thing that matter. There’s no context to the score of this game. We lost the game. I didn’t get the job done. I’m not gonna make an excuse.

“I think if you see my body language during the game it was probably pretty clear that I was stunned by the whole by the whole ordeal. But then again, it’s just baseball. It’s a cruel game sometimes.”

Ottavino in total threw 13 pitches, eight for strikes, while allowing three hits and two earned runs. Certainly it was one of those games for Boston’s bats, but with how well Eovaldi started the game, the Red Sox would have hoped not to spoil the gem.

“I mean fortunately I was able to get us to where we needed to be with the bullpen and I’m gonna take my chances with those guys every day of the week,” Eovaldi said after the game. “I feel like they’ve done an outstanding job for us and I mean (the Yankees) didn’t necessarily hit the ball hard, you know? They just hit in the right spots and that’s baseball and that’s kind of the things we’ve got to deal with.”