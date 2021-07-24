Bruins Add Hockey East Flair With Seventh-Round Picks In NHL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins won’t have to go too far to keep tabs on their final selections of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Bruins added center Andre Gasseau, a Boston College commit, at No. 213 overall, then finished things out with Boston University-bound blueliner Ty Gallagher four picks later.

The pair were teammates in the U.S. National Team Development Program and both were selected to represent the squad the U-18 World Juniors, though Gasseau withdrew from the tournament.

Gasseau, a California native, posted 12 goals and 17 assists through 42 games for the USNTDP U-18 team last year.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pounder was ranked 116th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Here’s what Elite Prospects had to say about the 18-year-old:

“He?s a shooter with some flash and instincts. He consistently finds space between the faceoff dots, ready for a one-timer or catch-and-release wrister. Handling skills complement Gasseau?s shooting, as he turns tricky passes into powerful wristers. He catches passes in motion, beats players in motion, and flashes the 1-on-1 skill to watch through a defender on occasion.”

Gallagher, who was originally committed to Notre Dame, was good for 14 goals and 13 assists through 48 outings. Elite Prospects noted his ability as a dual-threat defender in their 2021 NHL Draft Guide: