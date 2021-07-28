NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have have been busy since free agency officially opened Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

They’ve already addressed locking up Taylor Hall on a four-year deal, and added some blue-line help with the reported deal with Derek Forbort.

They also helped fill a smaller void on defense when they agreed to a three-year deal with Mike Reilly on Tuesday. The contract reportedly carries a $3 million annual cap hit.

While Reilly’s signing doesn’t address what the Bruins lost in size with Kevan Miller’s retirement, it does add another offensive-minded defenseman alongside Matt Grzelcyk. Reilly played over 21 minutes per game for Boston after getting traded by the Ottawa Senators in April.

The deal itself is a win for both sides. Reilly doubled his most recent contract while the Bruins locked him up for probably cheaper than what he would have garnered on the open market after he racked up a career-high 27 points in 2020 between the Senators and Bruins.

Reilly, a left-shot defenseman, never was afraid to shoot when he found an open shooting lane. Though he didn’t connect with a goal, he knows how to find his teammates with his 27 points all counting as assists.

Regardless, Reilly’s signing provides some depth the Bruins will need going into the 2021-22 NHL season.