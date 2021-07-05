Christian Arroyo Activated From IL, Michael Chavis Optioned To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo will make his return Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox infielder has been dealing with a bone bruise after colliding with Kiké Hernández in June. Arroyo rehabbed in Triple-A Worcester, and is well enough to play when his team opens their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed as much Monday prior to first pitch, and also noted Michael Chavis will be optioned back to Worcester.

“We’re gonna activate Christian,” Cora said over Zoom. “He’s actually playing second base. The move will be Michael. We’re gonna option him to Triple-A.”

Cora added Arroyo was playing good defense before he was hurt, and is hopeful he’ll “get into a groove right away” so he can continue to contribute to the team.

First pitch for Red Sox-Angels is set for 9:38 p.m ET on NESN.