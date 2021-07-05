NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale continues to inch closer to his return after Tommy John surgery and manager Alex Cora revealed the latest Monday.

Cora told reporters before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that Sale will throw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday in Fort Myers. And, as The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey noted, it could be Sale’s last live session before beginning a rehab assignment.

The Red Sox left-hander previously threw a live batting practice Wednesday, as well. It earned rave reviews from those in attendance. Cora indicated how Sale, who had surgery in March 2020, could begin his rehab assignment within the next two weeks.

It seems Sale continues to be on pace for said timeline.