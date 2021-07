NESN Logo Sign In

Lenny Clarke was in the building recently.

The Boston-based comedian swung by the studio and joined NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Ellis Burks to discuss the upcoming Bike MS: Cape Cod Getaway.

The event takes place from Saturday July 10 through Sunday July 11 with the goal of raising money and awareness to help fight multiple sclerosis.

For more check out the video above from Sunday’s “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.