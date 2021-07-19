Christian Vázquez Given ‘Breather’ After Taking Foul Ball Off Knee

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez won’t play in Monday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, but it is nothing to be concerned about.

The Red Sox catcher took a foul ball off his left knee in Boston’s 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday night. It certainly looked like it stung, as Vázquez quickly got up to walk it off.

Kevin Plawecki will start behind home plate and catch Nick Pivetta.

“Christian is doing OK,” manager Alex Cora told reporters over Zoom. “You saw there was a foul ball yesterday, a foul tip that got him in the left knee. I’ve been joking with Kevin, he hates when I say this, he’s been getting a paid vacation for a while here. So it’s time for him to go out there and perform, right? But just giving a breather, coming out of the break, you play those three games and as you guys know, long games, stressful games. We’ll give him a breather today and he?ll be back the next two days.”

With Christian Arroyo heading to the injured list, it’s certainly good news to know the Red Sox won’t be down yet another man heading into their series with Toronto.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.