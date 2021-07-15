Does Keith Yandle Make Sense For Bruins Since He’ll Be Free Agent?

NESN Logo Sign In

Trading for Keith Yandle when he was making $6.5 million didn’t make a whole lot of sense for the Boston Bruins.

But now that he’ll be a free agent, his potential fit with the Bruins is worth revisiting.

The Panthers on Thursday bought out the veteran defenseman, who had fallen out of favor in Florida. The story with Yandle, a 34-year-old Milton, Mass. native, remains the same. He’s a gifted offensive player who can be a liability on defense.

So begins the debate about what to value most when assessing how a Yandle-to-Boston idea might work.

With Torey Krug departing last season, the Bruins didn’t generate a whole lot of offense from the blue line, especially when Matt Grzelcyk was unavailable. Yandle immediately would become either the best- or second-best offensive defenseman on the Bruins, offering sound puck moving with the occasional ability to find the back of the net.

But Bruce Cassidy plays a defense-focused system. Players that are abject liabilities on the defensive end typically have to be elite offensive players in order to hack it with the Bruins. Perhaps playing in that type of system will get more out of Yandle. Conversely, if he continues to struggle on defense, then he could sandbag his partner.

Then there’s the question of where he would fit.